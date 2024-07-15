BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Microplastic Health Risks
9 months ago

Plastics are all around these days. Are there risks from microplastic and/or nanoplastic particles? Could there be a 4.5 times greater risk of having a stroke because of microplastics? Are there risks of reduced male fertility and cardiovascular issues related to the accumulation of plastics in humans and animals? Where do these small plastic particles come from? How can you reduce your risks? Are nanoplastic particles in water bottled in hard plastic potentially dangerous? What about inhaling toys made of plastic likes 'Legos'? Are synthetic clothes and even tire dust a health risk? Will humans solve climate and heat matters? What does the Bible say about that? Is a better world coming? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel discuss these matters.


A written article of related interest is available titled ‘Microplastics in Bloodstream Increase Stroke Risk 4.5-Fold: Study’' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/microplastics-in-bloodstream-increase-stroke-risk-4-5-fold-study/

