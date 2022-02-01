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The TRUTH from Ottawa. the truckers are feeding the homeless and cleaning up the streets!
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84 views • February 01, 2022
It's beautiful down there. Love and the Holy Spirit, everywhere. Do not believe the lies being circulated by the msm and the creeps of social media. We love everyone. We love veterans, the homeless and the police. We are all victims of governance. Stand up now. This will save the future, the children and the whole world. Keep the Freedom Convoys moving EVERYWHERE! WORLDWIDE
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