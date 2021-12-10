A Prophetic Word from Australia - and by the way, GOD IS NOT SUBMITTING TO THE USURPING TYRANTS OF THIS WORLD

Get ready for what God is about to do. A fresh word from Australia. We are deeply concerned for our fellow NON-GMO HUMAN BEINGS who are suffering in Australia. God is building HIS church. God is not negotiating, by the way. He is delivering His terms of surrender to the nations. Be a part of what God is doing.



Here is the text of the prophetic word as I received it:



Prophetic Word for Australia

December 5, 2021, 3:11 am

I awoke with the fire of God on me early this morning and the Lord gave me a word for Australia. It came quicky and is for immediate release, Here is the raw word just as I

received it.

Submitted with fear and trembling

Respectfully SubmittedBarry Wunsch

Barry we are in an lsaiah 55-7 moment right now

Isaiah 55:7King James Version

7 Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will

abundantly pardon'

Barry I am calling in my harvest

Not just in Canada but accross the Nations.

Keep your eye on Australia

For I am about to light it up says the Lord.

T am about to release My Fire accross the land.

And I shall blow upon the burning ones who are standing in my ways. They shall ignite city's towns and regions.

Australia for you have been forced down under and yes from that place I am going to birth a movement, a revival. I am not bringing it through the mega church as many may

have expected, for they had thier chance. They compromised and now will pay the price.

For this movement I shall birth in the hearts of my people.

I am coming to them in supernatural ways and encounters. They shall be empowered by Me says the Lod. My word and my Spirit Shall burn with in them. As they surrender

to me, I shall fill them, and lead them. From the underground they shall arise with Me.

Your oppressors do not have the upper hand as you suppose

For I am working underground in secret places in the hearts of good men. I am going to give them wisdom and guidance to lead this Great and mighty Nation back to me.

I am releasing the Hosts of Heaven to do thier bidding.

For l am raising up a National leader among you, who I am have prepared for the call.

He is already on the inside, and knows the landscape. He knows the cost. And He is soon to know me in a far greater way.

For Austraia, I have heard your cries, day and night you cry out to me. And I have heard them,

Australia, prepare for a coup. For when I am going to move I will move fast. And swiftly it shall be done.

At first you won't believe it is happening for they will try to hide it, but they will not be able.

For I am tying their hands.

The media sh all fall to thier knees and tum from thier wicked ways.

The henchmen shall be taken out.

Their days are numbered.

Australia my love, I am going to blow upon your Sunshine Coast, and your Golden Coast and bring a revival to the wild ones!

For the places where they used to come to party in unhealthy ways I am going to rebirth, into hubs and places where they shall come together to seek my glory and my

revival. They will come from the Nations once again for revival among the young and vibrant that I shall raise up as mighty ones to take back the Nations.

Australia I have not called you to be a timid Nation. Im calling my church to wake up out of the slumber and out of silence. I'm calling you once again to stand up. Put the

past behind you, come to the altar and I will wash you clean, and I wll once again restore you and refresh you to take back the land.

I'm calling my body to take back the universities and the schools that have been taken over by the enemy. They have used these institutions to swing and steer a nation into

aplace of great compromise forsaking my word and my ways.

Australia my love, my fire is coming to your Government House. And when I am done, the rats will be burned out, each and every one

All corruption. All control. Every satanic practice. All occult rituals shall be dealt with.

Yes impossible for man. But not for the Lord of Hosts.

Australia consider your ways.

Now is the hour.

Now is the time.

Do not hasten your decision on this day

For no decision is a decision.

Turn your hearts of Worship unto me today.

For I have called you to lead a Global Worship Sound too and with the Nations.

I am releasing frequencies in and through you that will shred the heavens for my Kingdom,

And Nations will turn to me once again

For this is what I have called you to lead

Is it no wonder the enemy hates you so?

Is it no wonder he has tried to control and suppress you?

Is it no wonder he has tried to silence your voice and your song?

Australia my love, sing once again! With all you have, turn to me and away from your wicked ways and yes, I will heal your land!"

Holy is the word of the Lord

God Bless Australia the Beloved

God Bless you and your families!

God Bless and Protect Israel!

God Bless America the Beautiful!

God Bless Canada the True North Strong and Free