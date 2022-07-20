A Recipe For Social Collapse

The Great Replacement Is An Electoral Strategy

* America’s population has exploded since the 1960s.

* Our leaders made no effort to help U.S. families.

* Population growth has been fueled by immigration.

* [Bidan] administration has failed us on the border.

* Dems often celebrate demographic change.

* America is already under immense economic pressure.

* [Bidan] is making the problem even worse.

* Secret flights: many of these ‘minors’ aren’t minors at all; [Bidan] relocates them across the U.S.

* [Bidan] is bringing in illegals by the busloads.

* Republicans help [Bidan] give away American jobs.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-great-replacement-electoral-strategy





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309741334112

