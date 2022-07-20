A Recipe For Social Collapse

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The Great Replacement Is An Electoral Strategy
* America’s population has exploded since the 1960s.
* Our leaders made no effort to help U.S. families.
* Population growth has been fueled by immigration.
* [Bidan] administration has failed us on the border.
* Dems often celebrate demographic change.
* America is already under immense economic pressure.
* [Bidan] is making the problem even worse.
* Secret flights: many of these ‘minors’ aren’t minors at all; [Bidan] relocates them across the U.S.
* [Bidan] is bringing in illegals by the busloads.
* Republicans help [Bidan] give away American jobs.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-great-replacement-electoral-strategy
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 July 2022