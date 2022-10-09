Fast answer to isychrnous.. ff to 9 min for you personally

the beginning of this video is aimed at the jerks who engineered all of this bc they are meanie butts
around 9 min i address the poster and tinfoil hatter as good people asking the right question
bc boy is it a great question ;)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.