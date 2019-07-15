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Muslim Waffen SS during Prayer
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42 views • July 15, 2019
In this video, You can see the Handschar Division of the SS praying. Their commanding officer was an ethnic German who had converted to Islam. What Muslims and nazis had in common was, of course, a deep and abiding hatred of the Jewish People, and the Western World as a whole. This is factual historical proof of the nazi connection to radical Islamic terrorism.
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