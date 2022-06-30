Jan 6 Show Trial “Whistleblower” Breaks Record For Congressional Perjury! Cassidy Hutchinson Told Provable Lies Repeatedly On National Stage With Help Of Liz Cheney, Other - FULL SHOW 6/29/22

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Watch the insane, out-of-control lies pushed by Cassidy Hutchinson at the sham January 6th committee hearing. Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to reveal that Donald Trump is planning on running for president again in 2024 and may very well announce his intentions on July 4th, 2022. Alex Stein joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail his latest escapades exposing the hypocrisy and overall lunacy of the liberal left- this time in New York City. Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and lays out a few simple, practical ways Americans can rescue their country from total collapse and ruin.