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No nation on Earth can survive without borders, language and culture | Michael Savage
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51 views • April 10, 2022
Michael Savage slams the Biden Administration for its plans to end Title 42 immigration restrictions ahead of Former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Selma, North Carolina - Via Newsmax's live rally coverage.
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