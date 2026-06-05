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Charlie Kirk’s Final Interview Exposes the Prophecy Debate - Matt Thayer | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with filmmaker Matt Thayer to discuss his upcoming documentary, Can You Hear Me Now?, and the growing debate over modern-day prophecy. Matt shares why he was reluctant to take on such a controversial topic, what he discovered while interviewing prophetic voices, and why one of Charlie Kirk’s final interviews became a central and emotional part of the film. We also discuss discernment, spiritual deception, whether God still speaks today, and how this documentary could bring the prophetic conversation into the mainstream.


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Matt and Joy Thayer are filmmakers and storytellers with Sparrow Pictures, known for producing impactful, faith-driven films that inspire and challenge audiences around the world. Matt serves as a director and editor, bringing stories to life with a focus on purpose, redemption, and truth. Joy is a producer passionate about telling meaningful stories that highlight the value of life, faith, and perseverance. Together, they have worked on several influential documentary and film projects that reach both faith-based and mainstream audiences. Their latest project shares the powerful life story of Nick Vujicic, aiming to inspire millions and point people toward hope and purpose.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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