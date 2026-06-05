Charlie Kirk’s Final Interview Exposes the Prophecy Debate - Matt Thayer | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with filmmaker Matt Thayer to discuss his upcoming documentary, Can You Hear Me Now?, and the growing debate over modern-day prophecy. Matt shares why he was reluctant to take on such a controversial topic, what he discovered while interviewing prophetic voices, and why one of Charlie Kirk’s final interviews became a central and emotional part of the film. We also discuss discernment, spiritual deception, whether God still speaks today, and how this documentary could bring the prophetic conversation into the mainstream.





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Matt Thayer | Spero Pictures

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/speropictures

LOCALS: www.speropictures.locals.com





Movie About Nick: www.canyouhearmenowfilm.com

Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/help-us-release-charlie-kirks-final-inte?utm_source=share





Matt and Joy Thayer are filmmakers and storytellers with Sparrow Pictures, known for producing impactful, faith-driven films that inspire and challenge audiences around the world. Matt serves as a director and editor, bringing stories to life with a focus on purpose, redemption, and truth. Joy is a producer passionate about telling meaningful stories that highlight the value of life, faith, and perseverance. Together, they have worked on several influential documentary and film projects that reach both faith-based and mainstream audiences. Their latest project shares the powerful life story of Nick Vujicic, aiming to inspire millions and point people toward hope and purpose.





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