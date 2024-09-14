BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Experience EMF Protection in Action: Live Blood Analysis with Dr. Marlene Siegel & Essential Energy
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
7 months ago

Join Dr. Marlene Siegel for a groundbreaking live blood analysis, where she examines the effects of EMF exposure on an EMF-sensitive patient, Kelly, before and after using an advanced EMF protection device.

Healthy red blood cells need their surface area to detoxify and deliver oxygen efficiently. However, when exposed to artificial EMFs, rouleaux formation occurs—a condition where red blood cells stack together, reducing their surface area and hindering their ability to detoxify and oxygenate. This cellular disruption weakens the body's functions and increases disease risk.

The Light Tower, an EMF protection device from Essential Energy, uses resonant harmonics of photons to neutralize harmful EMFs, creating a safe environment for optimal body function. It also energizes your mitochondria, boosting energy levels and protecting you from the inside out.

During this test, Kelly is treated with the Essential Energy 7" Light Tower, a powerful device that conditions cellular biology, including the 4th phase of water in the body. Watch as just 20 minutes of exposure to the Light Tower reverses Kelly’s blood rouleaux formation, restoring healthy cell function.

This live analysis offers real, visible proof of how photonic technology can mitigate EMF damage and promote holistic healing.

Experience the benefits yourself with zero risk. Visit www.essentialenergy.us to try the Light Tower with our 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. Start your healing journey today and see improvements in your health!

emf protection5gdetoxholistic healthenergy medicinelive blood analysisdetoxifyblood testemf mitigationez watercellular biologybiofield tuningbiotuningrouleauxelectro sensitive4th phase of waterbiofield conditioning
