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The vaccine damaged severely the vaccinated. They are in trouble.
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1452 views • August 28, 2021
They should have no problem fighting this off. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explains how our immune system should be able to overcome variants. Unfortunately, the vaccine got in the way and has now destroyed your adaptive and innate immune system as explained by David Bauer and confirmed by Rochelle Walensky.
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