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The Truth About Aretha Franklin | Queen of Soul
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45 views • September 03, 2020
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The world has recently been saddened by the death of the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin at age 76. Stefan Molyneux discusses the influence that soul music has had on his life, the life story of Aretha Franklin and the lessons which can be learned from her history.
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Sources
https://www.amazon.com/Aretha-Franklin-Queen-Mark-Bego/dp/1616085819/
https://www.amazon.com/Respect-Aretha-Franklin-David-Ritz-ebook/dp/B00IRIR7IA/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6067627/Queen-Arethas-troubled-soul-mother-age-13-married-pimp-19.html
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The world has recently been saddened by the death of the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin at age 76. Stefan Molyneux discusses the influence that soul music has had on his life, the life story of Aretha Franklin and the lessons which can be learned from her history.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Sources
https://www.amazon.com/Aretha-Franklin-Queen-Mark-Bego/dp/1616085819/
https://www.amazon.com/Respect-Aretha-Franklin-David-Ritz-ebook/dp/B00IRIR7IA/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6067627/Queen-Arethas-troubled-soul-mother-age-13-married-pimp-19.html
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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