Iran and Oman held joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz amid possible threats

Iranian and Omani military forces conducted a day-long joint rescue and naval assistance exercise in the Strait of Hormuz, and the northern tip of the Indian Ocean. The drills involved surveillance drones, Iranian-made destroyers, Dena and Sahand, both countries determined to increase combat readiness and maritime security in the face of possible threats.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.