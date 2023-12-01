Create New Account
Iran and Oman held joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz amid possible threats
Iranian and Omani military forces conducted a day-long joint rescue and naval assistance exercise in the Strait of Hormuz, and the northern tip of the Indian Ocean. The drills involved surveillance drones, Iranian-made destroyers, Dena and Sahand, both countries determined to increase combat readiness and maritime security in the face of possible threats.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
iranstrait of hormuzomanjoint naval exercises

