Gaza Cease-Fire Begins - Family Returns To Their Home Ransacked & Destroyed By The Sick Sadistic IDF
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
29 views • 2 days ago

Gaza Cease-Fire Begins - Family Returns To Their Home Ransacked & Destroyed By The Sick Sadistic IDF


Fixed with some minor edits and adjustments made



شهد تيوب 2


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Blt2WAELU8


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzLvHYE6NkI&t



Oct 10 2025


اتدمرت دارنا في غزة بعوض الله


Our house in Gaza was destroyed



Oct 11 2025


دخلنا دارنا في غزة بدون درج لأول مرة انصدمنا


We entered our house in Gaza without stairs for the first time, we were shocked

iranisraelpalestinegenocidegazamilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicyisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsmiddleeastwarsgazawariranwarisraelgazawarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
