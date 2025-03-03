© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brazil's President: Humiliated Zelensky jeopardized EU
Lula da Silva weighed in on Zelensky’s speech (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/45001), calling it damaging to the EU and suggesting Europe may be held liable for the impact.
“Europe will be held accountable for the disaster that is unfolding […] It’s a problem of irresponsibility on the part of those who refuse to discuss peace and prefer to discuss war.”