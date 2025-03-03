Brazil's President: Humiliated Zelensky jeopardized EU

Lula da Silva weighed in on Zelensky’s speech (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/45001), calling it damaging to the EU and suggesting Europe may be held liable for the impact.

“Europe will be held accountable for the disaster that is unfolding […] It’s a problem of irresponsibility on the part of those who refuse to discuss peace and prefer to discuss war.”