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RIOTS, Homicide Records, and CHAOS
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31 views • February 03, 2022
News articles showing the real world results of leftist philosophies. The results are rioting, homicide records, the destruction of families, cops being murdered, and chaos.
Sources Cited:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/bidens-doj-says-arsonist-killed-someone-blm-riots-get-lesser-sentence-protesting/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-20-low-income-neighborhoods-targeted-with-biosolids.html
https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-doj-sentence-arsonist-blm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10449589/Clay-County-school-suit-update.html
https://nypost.com/2022/01/27/teammates-are-uneasy-changing-in-locker-room-with-trans-upenn-swimmer-lia-thomas/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10445679/Lia-Thomas-UPenn-teammate-says-trans-swimmer-doesnt-cover-genitals-locker-room.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/26-year-old-transgender-child-molester-gets-2-years-juvenile-facility-thanks-marxist-los-angeles-da-george-gascon/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10436621/Washington-University-St-Louis-hosting-event-claiming-professionalism-racist.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10428993/Mother-teachers-manipulated-child-change-gender-identity.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinas-censors-ban-hollywood-films-beijing-builds-its-own-movie-empire
https://newspunch.com/woke-us-university-bans-offensive-words-such-as-grandfather-man-and-red/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/denver-elementary-school-teaching-kids-disrupt-nuclear-family-support-blm/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10432741/Detroit-man-granted-5-000-bail-days-setting-pregnant-girlfriend-fire.html
https://rense.com/general96/artificial-sun.php
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/01/exposed_the_selective_bigotry_of_the_campus_diversity_industry.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10435181/Meta-building-worlds-fastest-AI-SUPERCOMPUTER.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/shellenberger-why-san-francisco-denying-reality
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/greenwald-neocons-primary-war-tactic-branding-opponents-us-intervention-traitors
https://thechicagothinker.com/disgraced-fbi-no-2-andrew-mccabe-calls-for-feds-to-treat-mainstream-conservatives-like-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10444417/Anti-Asian-hate-crimes-rose-567-San-Francisco-2021-One-man-responsible-31-attacks.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10445195/Catholic-father-files-lawsuit-daughter-attempts-suicide-gender-identity.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/murder-chaos-overruns-baltimore-liberals-fail-maintain-law-and-order
https://summit.news/2022/01/19/parents-outraged-as-more-schools-push-transgender-materials-on-three-year-old-kids/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-28-whistleblower-michigan-schools-litter-boxes-for-students-identify-as-cats.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/must-see-wife-slain-nyc-police-officer-slams-soros-linked-da-alvin-bragg-husbands-funeral-gets-one-minute-long-standing-ovation/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-19-california-taxes-projected-to-double.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-19-leftists-freaking-out-privilege-inequality-squirrels.html
https://mises.org/library/egalitarianism-revolt-against-nature-and-other-essays
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/democrats-notable-donor-george-soros-pours-another-125-million-midterms/
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
Sources Cited:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/bidens-doj-says-arsonist-killed-someone-blm-riots-get-lesser-sentence-protesting/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-20-low-income-neighborhoods-targeted-with-biosolids.html
https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-doj-sentence-arsonist-blm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10449589/Clay-County-school-suit-update.html
https://nypost.com/2022/01/27/teammates-are-uneasy-changing-in-locker-room-with-trans-upenn-swimmer-lia-thomas/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10445679/Lia-Thomas-UPenn-teammate-says-trans-swimmer-doesnt-cover-genitals-locker-room.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/26-year-old-transgender-child-molester-gets-2-years-juvenile-facility-thanks-marxist-los-angeles-da-george-gascon/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10436621/Washington-University-St-Louis-hosting-event-claiming-professionalism-racist.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10428993/Mother-teachers-manipulated-child-change-gender-identity.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinas-censors-ban-hollywood-films-beijing-builds-its-own-movie-empire
https://newspunch.com/woke-us-university-bans-offensive-words-such-as-grandfather-man-and-red/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/denver-elementary-school-teaching-kids-disrupt-nuclear-family-support-blm/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10432741/Detroit-man-granted-5-000-bail-days-setting-pregnant-girlfriend-fire.html
https://rense.com/general96/artificial-sun.php
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/01/exposed_the_selective_bigotry_of_the_campus_diversity_industry.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10435181/Meta-building-worlds-fastest-AI-SUPERCOMPUTER.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/shellenberger-why-san-francisco-denying-reality
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/greenwald-neocons-primary-war-tactic-branding-opponents-us-intervention-traitors
https://thechicagothinker.com/disgraced-fbi-no-2-andrew-mccabe-calls-for-feds-to-treat-mainstream-conservatives-like-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10444417/Anti-Asian-hate-crimes-rose-567-San-Francisco-2021-One-man-responsible-31-attacks.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10445195/Catholic-father-files-lawsuit-daughter-attempts-suicide-gender-identity.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/murder-chaos-overruns-baltimore-liberals-fail-maintain-law-and-order
https://summit.news/2022/01/19/parents-outraged-as-more-schools-push-transgender-materials-on-three-year-old-kids/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-28-whistleblower-michigan-schools-litter-boxes-for-students-identify-as-cats.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/must-see-wife-slain-nyc-police-officer-slams-soros-linked-da-alvin-bragg-husbands-funeral-gets-one-minute-long-standing-ovation/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-19-california-taxes-projected-to-double.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-19-leftists-freaking-out-privilege-inequality-squirrels.html
https://mises.org/library/egalitarianism-revolt-against-nature-and-other-essays
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/democrats-notable-donor-george-soros-pours-another-125-million-midterms/
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
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