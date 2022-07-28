Eva Bartlett: Ukraine Shells Gorlovka Civilian Areas, Continuing Its War Crimes Against The Donbass People (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

https://youtu.be/_I1ZKKo8g6g

Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka on July 25 killed an elderly man & injured two other adults, as well as destroying a house and blasting a hole through the roof of an apartment building.









I went there with journalist Roman Kosarev to speak with residents about the shelling. The injured are in critical condition in the hospital, so it was impossible to take their testimonies. But people affected by the shelling spoke about their terror and emphasized that the area is completely civilian, there are no military targets.





As elsewhere in the Donbass republics, Ukraine is terrorizing civilians, with the intent of destroying more infrastructure and maiming & killing still more beyond the over 8,000 civilians alone which Ukraine has already killed in 8+ years. As usual, Ukraine's war crimes go unreported in Western corporate media. These are the crimes that Reporters Without Borders is whitewashing with its attempt to have Russian media censored.





RELATED:





-UNDER FIRE FROM UKRAINE AND MISPERCEIVED BY THE WEST, THE PEOPLE OF THE DPR SHARE THEIR STORIES

https://www.mintpressnews.com/under-fire-from-ukraine-everyday-life-in-the-donetsk-peoples-republic/262363/





-Steve Sweeney Exposes RSF's Call For Censorship of Russian Media As Ukraine Bombs Donbass Civilians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6K_-ERaMns



