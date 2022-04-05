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Happy Birthday too Mee. 5th April 2022. My Father Is Not Ready For Me In Heaven As Yet
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22 views • April 07, 2022
My 47th birthday...... on 5th April 2022.
My first birthday I can remember not planning anything for myself as I did not expect to still be alive due to all restrictions of normal life with no mask no entry. My Father is not ready for me yet, so I continue to endure suffering being faithful unto death.
2 Timothy 3:12
King James Version Bible
12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution
.Acts 14:22
King James Version Bible
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
My first birthday I can remember not planning anything for myself as I did not expect to still be alive due to all restrictions of normal life with no mask no entry. My Father is not ready for me yet, so I continue to endure suffering being faithful unto death.
2 Timothy 3:12
King James Version Bible
12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution
.Acts 14:22
King James Version Bible
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
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