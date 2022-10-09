Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What If the Truth Never Comes Out?
382 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published a month ago |
Shop now

Help us launch https://discern.tv

It feels like the truth about Pandemic Panic Theater, from destructive lockdowns to debilitating face masks to dangerous "vaccines" is all finally starting to come out. It FEELS like we're not being silences as much, censored as often, or banned as absolutely by Big Tech. But I'm not ready to accept that the powers-that-be are ever going to let the full truth about their conspiracy come out. That does nothing to dissuade me from continuing to disseminate the truth, and it shouldn't dissuade you, either.

There's an article by Julie Ponesse from The Epoch Times that really hits home. We MUST keep fighting until people are held accountable. We MUST keep disseminating the truth even as most will not listen. They used to say "follow the science" and "if it saves one life then it's worth it." They don't say such things anymore, but we should. We MUST follow the science and help others to do the same because if we can save one life, it will be worth it.

I discussed all of this and Ponesse's article on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Keywords
vaccinespodcasttruthcoronaviruslockdownscovid-19face masksthe epoch timestop storypandemic panic theaterjulie ponessethe jd rucker showlede

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket