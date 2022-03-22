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#174 Today's Boondoggle- with the Lone Wolf, Tommy Vext
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
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In this episode Bill talks with the Lone Wolf himself, Mr. Tommy Vext.

This episode does not shy away from some of the controversial topics we're all dealing with today.
We talk about Tommy's love for Dinosaurs and Recovery. As well as our mutual dislike of censorship, cancel culture, pedophiles, politicians, and the global elite. We talk about his time playing in Divine Heresy, SNOT, and even the Bad Wolves, as well as working with 5 Finger Death Punch. Being a Sober Coach, his new album Grand Theft Audio, his music video for Trust The Science, why more artists and musicians need to speak up for artistic freedom and FREEDOM in general, his current spiritual journey that involved him getting out of California, plus so much more.

Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.

So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.

Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.

Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm

Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse

Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
Keywords
recoverycancel culturesobrietytrust the sciencetodays boondoggletommy vextbad wolvesgrand theft audio
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Privacy Policy