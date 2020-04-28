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04/28/20 #TETROGEN: A Healthy Metabolism for Higher Immune Function! #DefeatInflammationNow
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79 views • April 29, 2020
You Are Free TV
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#LOCKDOWNCHOWDOWN 4/28: When your metabolism is functioning well, your inflammation levels decrease, you naturally lose weight and your immune system functions at a higher level, helping you to more effectively fight off viruses, allergens and a whole host of antigens! Watch YAFTV's 2nd interview with Jon Kreps, Health Rep for Tetrogen Metabolic Healing System, an organic, small batch, USA-made, super-food health supplement that is helping thousands of people beat metabolic syndrome, chronic inflammation and insulin resistance worldwide! Beat the "lockdown chowdown"! Let Tetrogen help you get your energy and immunity up and your weight and pain levels down as we prepare for summer and get back to our active, post-lockdown lives!! YAFTV DISCOUNT LINKS BELOW THE DISCLAIMER!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
To receive 20% off Tetrogen, become a YAFTV Patron and your link for the discount will be emailed to you instantly!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
YAFTV 10% Discount code /Link:
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link above to apply the YAFTV discount code!
Watch the 1st YAFTV TETROGEN interview with Jon to learn more!:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
Find great Metabolism health tips on the Tetrogen FB page!
Https://www.facebook.com/tetrogen
Beat the YT censorship, subscribe to YAFTV on Brighteon!
http://brighteon.com/channel/youarefr...
paypal: [email protected]
Thanks for Watching! YOU ARE FREE!!
87.2K subscribers
#LOCKDOWNCHOWDOWN 4/28: When your metabolism is functioning well, your inflammation levels decrease, you naturally lose weight and your immune system functions at a higher level, helping you to more effectively fight off viruses, allergens and a whole host of antigens! Watch YAFTV's 2nd interview with Jon Kreps, Health Rep for Tetrogen Metabolic Healing System, an organic, small batch, USA-made, super-food health supplement that is helping thousands of people beat metabolic syndrome, chronic inflammation and insulin resistance worldwide! Beat the "lockdown chowdown"! Let Tetrogen help you get your energy and immunity up and your weight and pain levels down as we prepare for summer and get back to our active, post-lockdown lives!! YAFTV DISCOUNT LINKS BELOW THE DISCLAIMER!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
To receive 20% off Tetrogen, become a YAFTV Patron and your link for the discount will be emailed to you instantly!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
YAFTV 10% Discount code /Link:
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link above to apply the YAFTV discount code!
Watch the 1st YAFTV TETROGEN interview with Jon to learn more!:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
Find great Metabolism health tips on the Tetrogen FB page!
Https://www.facebook.com/tetrogen
Beat the YT censorship, subscribe to YAFTV on Brighteon!
http://brighteon.com/channel/youarefr...
paypal: [email protected]
Thanks for Watching! YOU ARE FREE!!
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