8.22.22 "The Tipping Point" on Revolution Radio, RJG - War Castles, CPS Puts FL Couple On The Run

Tonight's show is a review of "War Castles", the documentary of how :Russel-Jay: Gould. captured the Title IV Flag of the nation during the 18 day period that the Postmaster Generals Quarters had to be vacated following end of the 3rd and final bankruptcy of the United States, thereby, preventing our country from reverting back to the rule of the British Crown.



Documentary Link

https://youtu.be/gDY47a0ibIU

:Russell-Jay:Gould's. "Last Flag Standing" Documentary can be found at https://www.lastflagstanding.com/

We also are joined by Mike and Vanessa McKee, a retired Naval Aerospace Engineer and Vanessa a commercial helicopter pilot sharing their story of how the Dept of CPS in Sanford FL along with Advent Health Altamonte, a private corporation, are harassing and threatening to take their 3 week old newborn and other child away for not acquiescing to hospital protocol that violates patients rights. Places to contact is support of the McKee's and against the criminal corporations working against them.

Link to support the McKee's who are in hiding at the moment. https://www.givesendgo.com/G3PF4

CPS Investigator Alanie Patrick 407-340-5146

CPS Investigators Supervisor Suzanne Pele

407-474-5069

Seminole County Sheriff (who is not the representative at that office who has shown up at the McKees home) Dennis Lemma 407-665-6739, [email protected]

His Deputy Sheriff Spenser Williams is the one showing up at their home

CPS Division of Sheriff's Office

Contact for Lead Agency

Captain Michael Corscia

407-665-5136

Office of Inspector General

Investigations

[email protected]

Operation Tomahawk...

http://www.tomahawkswitch.com

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Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://patriotstreetfighter.com. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour https://PatriotStreetfighter.com OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

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"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST

in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)