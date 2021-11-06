© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VETERAN SOLDIER: "THEY'RE THROWING ALL OF THE CONSTITUTION OUT THE WINDOW"
Follow
2
Share
Report
468 views • November 06, 2021
Source HerbalGurl
This is does not only include Great Britain but every where around the world, we can see our constitutions thrown out the door, our liberties gone with it . . .
This is does not only include Great Britain but every where around the world, we can see our constitutions thrown out the door, our liberties gone with it . . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.