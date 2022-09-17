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Buy Meat NOW And Preserve It With NO REFRIGERATION | Prepping | Canning Ground Beef
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1045 views • September 17, 2022

288,199 views Mar 30, 2022 Buy Meat NOW And Preserve It With NO REFRIGERATION | Prepping | Canning Ground Beef DO THIS NOW BEFORE ITS TO LATE! More amazing tips: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4... Meat shortage video: https://youtu.be/xcjv6MRhFCs Canning meat with out a pressure canner video: https://youtu.be/VnVXU8lphFE Remember the usda recommends canned meat storage for one year, but it is commonly known for meat to be canned correctly and stored and last up to 15 years. Prep now, whether you are a prepper or not the time is now with the meat shortages the food shortages, and the supply and demand is a growing concern with the supply chain issues prepper or not you need to be prepping! This is why everyone is prepping right now because things are getting bad in this world with shelves going empty. The inflation and hyperinflation is also another thing that is getting bad, the prices of groceries are going through the roof! and it is super smart to stock up now stockpile things you will buy eventually and buy them now while it is available and priced lower because prices are going up. Meat especially may disappear and not be available in coming months! and if meat is available it may be triple the cost meaning only rich people will be able to purchase groceries. Hyper inflation is here, canning foods is a prepping skill you must learn to be able to go buy meat right now and store it with out refrigeration! and store if for many years. Do this now, meat shortages will consume the world soon and food shortages will plague the world, prepping now for that storm is very smart. The time to learn how to be self reliant is now, the time to buy food and stockpile food is now, the time learn how to can meat long term is now. Our pressure canner/ all American 921 pressure canner/ amazon link: https://amzn.to/3JSMDfD Note we are an amazon affiliate. The price will always be the same to you, on some items we may receive a small commission. #buymeatnowandpreserveitwithnorefrigeration #prepping #canninggroundbeef

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