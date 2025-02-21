Trump Administration Drops Bombshell: 'Death Penalty in Play for mRNA Crimes'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They lied. They poisoned. And now - finally - justice is on the horizon.
The Trump administration is planning to ban COVID vaccines for all Americans, a move that could mark the biggest reversal in medical history, and deliver a death blow to Big Pharma.
Better late than never, considering the extraordinary damage done. But this isn't just about stopping the shots before they inflict even more harm, it's about accountability.
According to insiders, Trump's team is also pushing for full investigations into the architects of the COVID agenda. Gates, Fauci, Big Pharma, and their enablers must be held to account for the deception, the injuries, and the millions of lives lost.
