BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Administration Drops Bombshell: 'Death Penalty in Play for mRNA Crimes'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
291 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1645 views • 2 months ago

They lied. They poisoned. And now - finally - justice is on the horizon.

The Trump administration is planning to ban COVID vaccines for all Americans, a move that could mark the biggest reversal in medical history, and deliver a death blow to Big Pharma.

Better late than never, considering the extraordinary damage done. But this isn't just about stopping the shots before they inflict even more harm, it's about accountability.

According to insiders, Trump's team is also pushing for full investigations into the architects of the COVID agenda. Gates, Fauci, Big Pharma, and their enablers must be held to account for the deception, the injuries, and the millions of lives lost.



Tags: mRNA, jabs, bioweapons, Ban Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine, Covid, vaccine, Trump, President, depopulation, democide, Bill Gates, Gates, Fauci, Big Pharma, Pfizer, Moderna, justice, Trump administration, Americans, accountability, insiders, investigations, COVID agenda, deception, injuries

Keywords
trumpbig pharmapresidentvaccinetrump administrationjusticedepopulationbill gatesgatesdemocidefaucibioweaponsmodernajabspfizercovidcovid vaccinemrnaban covid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy