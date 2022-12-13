Create New Account
Coasts Are Sinking, Plus End of Days in the News
Are the Coasts Sinking? Where are they sinking the most? How will the elite get rid of Cash? Was there another plandemic exercise? Did 57000 cows die in India this fall? Why the continued effort to eat humans? Did Starbuck eliminate cash? 666 in the news to push CV19.Join our news letter at https://sjwellfire.com/

