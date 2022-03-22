Laptop Confirmed, will Indictments, Impeachment Follow?

March 21, 2022 - There’s no more hiding Hunter’s computer, or his ties to US adversaries, or President Joe Biden’s involvement in the money. The mainstream media has been adamant that all of this was “Russian disinformation,” but now The New York Times admits it’s legit. Let’s return to the sticky web of foreign connections and explore perhaps why The NYT finally gave in—is it because indictments and possible impeachment will follow?Thanks for watching and praying! See newsletter for all source work.Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.