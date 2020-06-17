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Why did North Korea destroy shared liaison office with South Korea?
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21 views • June 17, 2020
Heritage Foundation senior research fellow and former CIA deputy chief for Korea Bruce Klingner talks to FOX Business’ Melissa Francis about North Korea destroying a liaison office shared with South Korea.
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