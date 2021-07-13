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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-13-2021 UK July 19th, US "Helping" Underserved Communities...
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50 views • July 13, 2021
Doris basically saying July 19th will not yield normal life but left it open to lockdown and continue the virus hoax. Meanwhile in the US more states are starting to make their door knocking agendas public. If governments wanted to help people they would give them tools to overcome what is fast approaching us all!
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https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/lockdown-relaxation-boris-johnson-roadmap-b1882742.html
https://www.cbs58.com/news/milwaukee-launches-new-door-to-door-program-to-get-people-vaccinated
https://thepostmillennial.com/california-rejects-science-demands-masking-in-school-systems-despite-cdc-guidelines
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
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Article Links:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/lockdown-relaxation-boris-johnson-roadmap-b1882742.html
https://www.cbs58.com/news/milwaukee-launches-new-door-to-door-program-to-get-people-vaccinated
https://thepostmillennial.com/california-rejects-science-demands-masking-in-school-systems-despite-cdc-guidelines
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https://www.traveldailymedia.com/assets/2021/02/boris-johnson.jpg
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