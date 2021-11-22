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MASS VAX DIE OFF STUNS SCIENTISTS! - While People DROP, Africans THRIVE - What You Need To Know
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172 views • November 22, 2021
MASS VAX DIE OFF STUNS SCIENTISTS! - While People DROP, Africans THRIVE - What You Need To Know
“Scientists” proving once again how corrupted they are. The more bio weapon injected the more deaths. Simple as that. “science” kiss my arse
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking level of death among the jabbed worldwide as scientists declare themselves "mystified" by the lack of sickness or death in Africa which has seen a less than 11% vaccination rate.
The answer to the question "why is Africa thriving?" is quite obvious. The answer to "Why is everyone continuing to support insane tyrannical mandates despite this as millions drop dead of heart attacks?" is far more difficult to answer.
In this video, we report on the most recent death stats in countries worldwide as Africa continues to thrive without restrictions or jabs in MOST countries. This comes even after the fact that countless African leaders were suddenly assassinated or died of mysterious illnesses after speaking out against the jabs.
There is a long history to the attempted depopulation of Africa and we dig into that history again in this video.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBMlzMoFRRJH/
“Scientists” proving once again how corrupted they are. The more bio weapon injected the more deaths. Simple as that. “science” kiss my arse
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking level of death among the jabbed worldwide as scientists declare themselves "mystified" by the lack of sickness or death in Africa which has seen a less than 11% vaccination rate.
The answer to the question "why is Africa thriving?" is quite obvious. The answer to "Why is everyone continuing to support insane tyrannical mandates despite this as millions drop dead of heart attacks?" is far more difficult to answer.
In this video, we report on the most recent death stats in countries worldwide as Africa continues to thrive without restrictions or jabs in MOST countries. This comes even after the fact that countless African leaders were suddenly assassinated or died of mysterious illnesses after speaking out against the jabs.
There is a long history to the attempted depopulation of Africa and we dig into that history again in this video.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBMlzMoFRRJH/
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