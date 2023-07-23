Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
It was announced this morning by the Russian Ministry of Defense 🔹 that in the Zaporozhye area, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 7 Leopards and 10 Bradleys.


The good people @readovkanews obtained some of the footage showing their destruction.

