PANTIFA MAKES DAILY GROUP CHATS OF THEIR PLANNED SCUMBAGGERY 📲 AND THEN DESTROY THE EVIDENCE❗ [OOP]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌃𝕹𝖚𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍 - This is important information from one of their phones they drop this phone. I picked it up.
Source: https://x.com/Numerarch/status/1939687987375460425
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9yzw58 [thanks to https://x.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1939721151355265264 🖲]
Wow. One of the Portland residents who lives in the neighborhood besieged by Antifa outside the local @ICEgov facility found a phone one of the members dropped. Antifa are coordinating in Signal groups called "OTG watch 06/29" and "Unveted ChingalaMigra Solidarity." Antifa make daily group chats and then destroy the evidence of their conspiracy.