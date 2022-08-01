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Police Assault a 13 year old girl-Family Court Kidnapping
ForensicMomma
ForensicMomma
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128 views • August 01, 2022

The criminal organization known as "family court" in America is actively involved in RICO crimes, child trafficking, child abuse, child torture, parental torture and pillaging. The number of families destroyed by this organization, a wolf in sheep's clothing, is in the millions world wide.

The Video posted shows what a family court kidnapping looks like. This is child abuse by police officers. The child clearly resisted and wanted to stay with her protective mother. Many members of law enforcement in 2 counties fabricated evidence and a false narrative against the mother producing bogus warrants in a pattern of behavior increasing in viciousness against protective mothers. Mother's complaints about domestic violence by dad reported since 2015 were all ignored despite Title 5 mandates of the California Penal Code, displaying bias against women.  This must end. A Cease and Desist order on the family court is long overdue and requires the voice of all the people to rise up together against these crimes against humanity. Please contact the City Manager of Santa Cruz, The City Counsel and the Chief of Police to lodge your complaint about child abuse, after watching this disturbing video. Slow it down frame by frame to see the tattooed officer kneel on the innocent child's neck. When did police officers become child abusers? The links below give some background on the plight of this mother and her daughter.


What is most disturbing is that the culture of law enforcement has produced men who are totally desensitized to what this type of violence does to children. Several of us have spoken to police officers asking them to view this video. The types of responses we have received from men with badges are "this is inconclusive to me", " I don't see any misuse of force, looks appropriate to me" (from a cop who trains other cops).  A complete overhaul of law enforcement is required and a re-training of all who remain to be peace officers and in the context of our constitution 



https://familycourtanticorruptioncoalition.com/justice-for-b-%26-r

https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/FRSC%202-10-22.mp3

https://fcvfc.org/2022/07/26/police-assault-a-13-year-old-girl-who-resisted-going-with-her-alleged-abuser/

https://www.womenscoalitioninternational.org/the-family-court-playbook.html


Keywords
corruptionchild abusecrimes against humanityfamily courtricopolice misconductchild kidnappingpolice misuse of forcesave the children now
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