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https://gnews.org/post/p10fx9242
Miles Guo commented on July 24th that the top 20 cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world all have “original sin”, when talking about the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation of Coinbase. At the same time, it proves the safety and greatness of the Himalaya Exchange and the Himalaya Coin