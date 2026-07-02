Communism funded and promoted by the West

People think the Bolshevik Revolution was some organic workers’ uprising against the Tsar. But it was completely manufactured by elites and Great Powers playing against other elites.

Trotsky was in New York with almost no income, yet he had a chauffeured limousine and sailed for Russia with $10,000 in gold. Wall Street financed him and Woodrow Wilson personally approved his passport. When the British caught him in Canada and pulled him off the ship, orders came from London to put him right back on so the revolution could happen.

At the same time, while Germany was locked in total war with Britain, the Germans gave Lenin safe passage through their lines in a sealed train. Two mortal enemies on the battlefield were secretly cooperating to install the Bolsheviks.

With only about 10,000 actual revolutionaries, they needed Western money, passports, and protection to seize and hold power.