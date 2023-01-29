Giant Bottle of Fat

I've recently started carrying a bottle full of avocado, olive and MCT oil in my backpack as an efficient store of calories.
BOTTLE: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0B9RPX63J
OLIVE OIL: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B000QWBZQU
AVOCADO OIL: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B006K3RCPC
MCT OIL: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00R7FFOLG
