MASSIVE Vax Detox and Heart Benefits with EDTA! Documented Studies. Ana Mihalcea MD & Michael Roth DO
EnergyMe333
Published 15 hours ago |
Took the jab? Don't Despair. Detox with EDTA and Ivermectin.

EDTA Information at www.InspiredHealthAdvocate.com

EDTA = Ethylene-Diamine-Tetra-Acetic Acid One of Many Sources: PureBulk.com

FULL SHOW: EDTA Detoxification for Metals, Graphene and Hydrogel. https://rumble.com/v1wpt6e-edta-detoxification-for-metals-graphene-and-hydrogel.html

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD. https://AnaMihalceaMdPhd.substack.com

Dr. Michael Roth, DO at www.InspiredHealthAdvocate.com is a semi-retired chiropractor with extensive knowledge and experience in nutrition and health. Dr. Roth has a "focus on cleansing your body, take your health to the next level with health and nutrition advice from Dr. Roth, a Christian and an expert in the Health and Wellness Arts with over 35 years of experience. Areas of expertise include heavy metal detox, covid and vaccine treatment, EDTA detox, EZDetox Chelation Cream, Graphene Oxide, Inspired Hope and more."


Keywords
healthvaccinedetoxheart diseaseedtacovidhydrogelgrapheneana mihalceamichael roth

