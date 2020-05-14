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Explain to me why the media takes their masks off when they think the cameras are off?
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96 views • May 14, 2020
Explain to me why the media takes their masks off when they think the cameras are off? | The World According to Me
► Description
Explain to me why the media takes their masks off when they think the cameras are off? Is it all for show? #fakenews #LamestreamMedia looks like the rules only apply to us peasants. #obamagate #qanon
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
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#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Description
Explain to me why the media takes their masks off when they think the cameras are off? Is it all for show? #fakenews #LamestreamMedia looks like the rules only apply to us peasants. #obamagate #qanon
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Direct link to this video on YouTube:
► Direct link to this video on Brighteon:
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
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