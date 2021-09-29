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NorbzWorld: I'm Growing WEED With Magnets Part #1 [29.09.2021]
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31 views • September 29, 2021
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Magnetized water, magnetized soil, ionized water. Meet Maggy and Mary, my two new family members (weed plants). Maggy is getting all kinds of magnetic influence, hence her name MAGgy, and Mary is Mary because MaryJane..
Ok so let's run through what I'm doing. In grade 6 I did my science fair project about how music affects plants, and later in life I tried growing weed unsuccessfully but it was fun. Now that it's legal in Canada to grow at home up to four plants without a license, I'm taking a crack at it again thanks to this magnet journey... well ok ok, because I like my weed too, and if I can grow half decent buds then bye bye my weed guy.
I'm going to be magnetizing the water, putting magnets in the soil, and using LenzLaw to ionize the water as well. Maggy gets all this juice, while Mary still gets love, light, and normal water. I'm going to be revisiting my freind to get another plant so the experiment is fair and applied to the same strains/clones vs what you see in the footage.
The song: For those that know - cool - those that don't: It's a remix of Cypress Hill - I Want To Get High - I tried making it sound like the old dusty hip hop days, and I changed it to 432hz tuning so it gets deeper into your chakras and flows properly, despite being a funny spoof track :). Both plants will also be getting my custom 432hz binaural tones and solfeggio music blasted at it.
Here's the equipment I used and links to stuff:
My friend who gifted me: http://www.OpenMarketCannabis.com
The light I purchased: https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B082Y1PMWF - note this one doesn't have a timer or a dimmer, something I'll probably be adding to this so I'm automating the on/off times vs trying to keep a schedule.
My Magnet Journey So Far Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqL4l4FgAU6w-USmynxOP2fg
Thanks for being in my corner and on the journey with me :)
More Love,
Norb.
EDIT: Well what do you know - youtube will not let me monetize this video :) I guess weed isn't as accepted by advertisers or themtube as I thought. Thankfully I don't do this for the money, and last months youtube payout for me was $143, remember that, a channel my size, doing anything 'truther' related, isn't making any bank, if I relied on this I'd be a youtube slave foreal - pumping out videos because I HAVE to (like so many content creators out there), fuk that, I want to do this because - I want to, not have to. I love expressing myself creatively, and the benefits don't come directly or instantly, which is ok becaue I've done well for myself and don't need pennywise incentive for this.
#GrowingWeed #MagnetsEffectsOnPlants #PolarityInPlantLife
224 views Sep 29, 2021
NorbzWorld
35K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49WFw8EfKyo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
--
Magnetized water, magnetized soil, ionized water. Meet Maggy and Mary, my two new family members (weed plants). Maggy is getting all kinds of magnetic influence, hence her name MAGgy, and Mary is Mary because MaryJane..
Ok so let's run through what I'm doing. In grade 6 I did my science fair project about how music affects plants, and later in life I tried growing weed unsuccessfully but it was fun. Now that it's legal in Canada to grow at home up to four plants without a license, I'm taking a crack at it again thanks to this magnet journey... well ok ok, because I like my weed too, and if I can grow half decent buds then bye bye my weed guy.
I'm going to be magnetizing the water, putting magnets in the soil, and using LenzLaw to ionize the water as well. Maggy gets all this juice, while Mary still gets love, light, and normal water. I'm going to be revisiting my freind to get another plant so the experiment is fair and applied to the same strains/clones vs what you see in the footage.
The song: For those that know - cool - those that don't: It's a remix of Cypress Hill - I Want To Get High - I tried making it sound like the old dusty hip hop days, and I changed it to 432hz tuning so it gets deeper into your chakras and flows properly, despite being a funny spoof track :). Both plants will also be getting my custom 432hz binaural tones and solfeggio music blasted at it.
Here's the equipment I used and links to stuff:
My friend who gifted me: http://www.OpenMarketCannabis.com
The light I purchased: https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B082Y1PMWF - note this one doesn't have a timer or a dimmer, something I'll probably be adding to this so I'm automating the on/off times vs trying to keep a schedule.
My Magnet Journey So Far Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqL4l4FgAU6w-USmynxOP2fg
Thanks for being in my corner and on the journey with me :)
More Love,
Norb.
EDIT: Well what do you know - youtube will not let me monetize this video :) I guess weed isn't as accepted by advertisers or themtube as I thought. Thankfully I don't do this for the money, and last months youtube payout for me was $143, remember that, a channel my size, doing anything 'truther' related, isn't making any bank, if I relied on this I'd be a youtube slave foreal - pumping out videos because I HAVE to (like so many content creators out there), fuk that, I want to do this because - I want to, not have to. I love expressing myself creatively, and the benefits don't come directly or instantly, which is ok becaue I've done well for myself and don't need pennywise incentive for this.
#GrowingWeed #MagnetsEffectsOnPlants #PolarityInPlantLife
224 views Sep 29, 2021
NorbzWorld
35K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49WFw8EfKyo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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