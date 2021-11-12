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The Patriot Review - A message from the American People to the SCOTUS
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72 views • November 12, 2021
This November 23rd a law suit will be filed with the Supreme Court of the United States. This lawsuit, on behalf of several Attorneys General of several states will prove that the 2020 election was stolen from the voters of America. This message is an urgent plea for the Justices of the court to save liberty and freedom on this planet.
Please share and send your own letter to the SCOTUS!
Please share and send your own letter to the SCOTUS!
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