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The Stew Peters Show 12. 29. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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32 views • December 29, 2021
Self-Aware Creature in Shots - Meadows Pushed Trump Vaccine - Vernon Jones Confronted
Our first segment today is our September interview with Doctor Carrie Madej, who came on the show to discuss terrifying things she’d seen when viewing COVID vaccine vials through a microscope.
Trump is obsessed with defending the vaccines because he’s linked them to himself. He sees the rushed vaccine development process as the signature “accomplishment” of the last year of his presidency. And earlier this month, we told you where that obsession came from: From his chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was a driving force behind Operation Warp Speed, and who has a decade’s worth of ties to the Chinese Communist party. We want to replay our takedown of Meadows and three decades of failed Republican party leadership.
For a whole year, every conservative outlet was bowing at the feet of this Georgia Democrat, Vernon Jones, because he switched parties and endorsed Donald Trump. It was all obviously shady and corrupt. This guy wasn’t even conservative, now suddenly he’s a huge MAGA maniac and announcing a run for governor? It didn’t add up. So finally, we went and dug up the truth about Vernon Jones, and confronted him with it.
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Our first segment today is our September interview with Doctor Carrie Madej, who came on the show to discuss terrifying things she’d seen when viewing COVID vaccine vials through a microscope.
Trump is obsessed with defending the vaccines because he’s linked them to himself. He sees the rushed vaccine development process as the signature “accomplishment” of the last year of his presidency. And earlier this month, we told you where that obsession came from: From his chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was a driving force behind Operation Warp Speed, and who has a decade’s worth of ties to the Chinese Communist party. We want to replay our takedown of Meadows and three decades of failed Republican party leadership.
For a whole year, every conservative outlet was bowing at the feet of this Georgia Democrat, Vernon Jones, because he switched parties and endorsed Donald Trump. It was all obviously shady and corrupt. This guy wasn’t even conservative, now suddenly he’s a huge MAGA maniac and announcing a run for governor? It didn’t add up. So finally, we went and dug up the truth about Vernon Jones, and confronted him with it.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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