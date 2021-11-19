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My Medic MyFAK // Are you always ready?
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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60 views • November 19, 2021
The US Coast Guard has a motto of Semper Paratus (Always Ready). This motto is what I think of when carrying the My Medic MyFAK.

The MyFAK has traveled with me on a few trips not and I am finally getting down to showing you this kit. Make sure you are Always Ready and get some first aid training and carry a med kit that can actually make a difference.

@The Rogue Banshee @My Medic #firstaid #MyFAK #medkit

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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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