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Убивает не ковид. Убивают больницы под ИВЛ. They kill us righ in state hospitals by using lung ventilators
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94 views • December 09, 2020
Видео с подробным рассказом опытной медсестры государственной больницы Нью-Йорка о том как убивают пациентов под видом лечения от ковида.
Video sjows in details, how state hospital in New York kills their paciens by using lung ventilators.
Video sjows in details, how state hospital in New York kills their paciens by using lung ventilators.
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