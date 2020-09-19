BioAcoustic Analysis: Whose Lying? Who is Controlled? Biden Sick? Soros? COVID? w/ Sharry Edwards

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Sharry Edwards, founder of The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology and Sound Health, rejoins the program to discuss her latest analysis on President Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Soros, and more. She shows an emerged pattern of control behind the democrats and who is lying and who is not. She also gives the frequencies found in the COVID crop circle that recently mysteriously appeared with a COVID structure along side the likely solution. She also shares exclusively what medication appears in Biden's frequency scan. You can find that document and others discussed in the show at https://sarahwestall.com/bioacoustic-...
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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