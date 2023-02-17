https://gettr.com/post/p28l54o0b10

2/16/2023 Miles Guo: What is the purpose of the Iranian president's visit to Communist China? A large number of CCP balloons will come in swarms over Japan. The first CCP balloon recently shot down by the US is by no means the first balloon to come to the US, nor will it be the last. The CCP will test various balloons in Taiwan and Japan and their surrounding areas.

#Iran #CCPspyballoons #CCPballoons #Japan #Taiwan #US





2/16/2023 文贵爆料：伊朗总统访华目的何在？中共气球会组团出现在日本上空；美国最近打下的第一个中共气球绝不是第一个飞来美国的气球，也不是最后一个；中共将在台湾和日本及其周边测试多种气球

#伊朗 #中共间谍气球 #中共气球 #日本 #台湾 #美国





