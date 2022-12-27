USA Loses Edge in the Arab World? | Russia and China Gain Clout | 2022 Year Roundup

USA Loses Edge in the Arab World? | Russia and China Gain Clout in Middle East | 2022 Year Roundup? West Asia is a crucial piece to the new geopolitical puzzle. National inclinations are changing. Allies are being looked at with suspicion. There is a growing sense of mistrust between countries that have traditionally seen each other as partners. Take West Asia for example. This bloc of oil-rich nations has traditionally aligned itself with the United States. Iran and Syria are exceptions to that rule right now. Now, there is a very visible change underway. Watch to know more. -- Middle East | Saudi Arabia | Russia Ukraine War | Europe Energy Crisis | United States | UAE | Qatar | US Saudi Arabia | Russia Saudi Arabia | Vladimir Putin | China | New Year | Saudi Oil | Arab World| France | Germany | Xi Jinping | Geopolitics | Latest News | International News
#news #nextgear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.