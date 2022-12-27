Create New Account
USA Loses Edge in the Arab World? | Russia and China Gain Clout | 2022 Year Roundup
Published Yesterday

USA Loses Edge in the Arab World? | Russia and China Gain Clout in Middle East | 2022 Year Roundup? West Asia is a crucial piece to the new geopolitical puzzle. National inclinations are changing. Allies are being looked at with suspicion. There is a growing sense of mistrust between countries that have traditionally seen each other as partners. Take West Asia for example. This bloc of oil-rich nations has traditionally aligned itself with the United States. Iran and Syria are exceptions to that rule right now. Now, there is a very visible change underway. Watch to know more. -- Middle East | Saudi Arabia | Russia Ukraine War | Europe Energy Crisis | United States | UAE | Qatar | US Saudi Arabia | Russia Saudi Arabia | Vladimir Putin | China | New Year | Saudi Oil | Arab World| France | Germany | Xi Jinping | Geopolitics | Latest News | International News 

