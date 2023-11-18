DIRE MSG - Al-Shifa now almost ‘Deserted’ - Hospital Director Speaks - Few Left, We're "DOOMED TO DIE", Including Me - Nov 18

This video from earlier today, about 5 hours ago, as typing.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Gaza’ largest hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, says only him and few others, including staff and patients, were left at the hospital.

Here are his translated comments: The hospital is completely deserted. Some of the remaining patients and victims are lying in the corridor. The center of the hospital is surrounded by Israeli soldiers. They are in total control. Even we, the very few medical staff that remains, cannot move freely. Many of those in critical conditions including newborns and kidney patients will die imminently if they are not evacuated. Food at the hospitals is also running out.

