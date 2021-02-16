28-year-old woman dies 9 days after Covid-19 vaccine

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She had the second dose on or about Feb 2, 2021 according to her family.
Five days later, on Feb 7, 2021, she had a blood vessel burst in her brain.
On Feb 11, 2021, she died.
The story was posted here:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/12/sara-stickles-28-year-old-has-brain-aneurysm-dead-days-after-second-pfizer-mrna-shot/
A longer story about this is posted here:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-wisconsin-healthcare-worker-has-aneurysm-brain-dead-five-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/
A Facebook post from Feb 8, 2011 is posted here:
https://www.facebook.com/Mrs.Cruz/posts/4050248651676195
A Facebook post from Feb 11, 2011 is posted here:
https://www.facebook.com/Mrs.Cruz/posts/4058832404151153
Kara Stickles, her twin sister, posted another Facebook post, here, which appears to have been deleted, but the post is included in the article from Health Impact News linked above:
https://www.facebook.com/kara.stickles/posts/3993964223987195
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News