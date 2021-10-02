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The War On Us - Jonathan Turley
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60 views • October 02, 2021
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Ron Paul Liberty Report
@RonPaul
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Covid tyranny. Forced lockdowns. Forced masks. Vaccine passports. Free speech under attack on campus and elsewhere. Social media crackdowns. "Insurrection" lies. Unbearable propaganda. New war on "domestic extremists" targeting regime's political enemies. Mainstream media credibility collapse.

The tyrannical reaction - from local to federal government - to a virus that emerged last year is only one front in a multi-front assault on Americans' civil liberties. The "war on terror" launched after the 9/11 attack has been turned inward to a "war on Americans." Heroes like Ed Snowden and Julian Assange warned us years ago that we were in the crosshairs of a massive new surveillance state designed to destroy liberty but most Americans paid little attention.

Now we are at a critical point - it's time for push-back. So what is to be done?

Join Ron Paul, the Ron Paul Institute, and friends for a very special pull-no-punches conference on the who, what, where, why, and how of this insane past year-and-a-half. They tried to keep us locked up and apart, and they succeeded for some time, but it's now time to dissect their war on our civil liberties and determine how to push back.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-war-on-us-tickets-161168263615#
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free speechantifauniversitymisinformationron paul liberty report
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