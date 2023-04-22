Birds Aren't Real, But Technocracy Is! - #NewWorldNextWeek

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
April 20, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw517/
In this week's edition of New World Next Week: 9/11 patsies' CIA link is less of a bombshell, more of a squib; Google's AI hallucinations sends shivers down Elon Musk's neuralink-enabled spine; and dead birds get new life as taxinomic drones!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.